Air Force women's basketball drops 58-47 contest to Boise State

Air Force women’s basketball dropped a 58-47 contest to Boise State in Mountain West action Saturday afternoon at Clune Arena. Freshman Kaelin Immel and senior Erika Chapman combined for 25 points for the Falcons.

Air Force led Boise State early, leading 18-12 after the first quarter. The Falcons went cold in the second quarter, getting out-scored 21-6 as the Broncos went into halftime leading 33-24.

Immel led Air Force with 13 points and grabbed two rebounds. Chapman came off the bench to score 12 points, shooting 5 of 10 from the field.

Freshman Emily Conroe added eight points and four steals. Senior Dee Bennett had seven rebounds and a career-high four blocked shots. Senior Cortney Porter led the team with four assists and nine rebounds.

A’Shanti Coleman led Boise State with 16 points and nine rebounds. Riley Lupfer added 15 points.

Air Force held a 16-13 advantage in turnovers forced and 10-5 advantage in steals. The Falcons were strong on the offensive boards as well, out-rebounding Boise State 13-9 on the offensive glass.

Air Force returns to action Wednesday, Feb. 21, at San Diego State.