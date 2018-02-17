Homeless man arrested in Denver stabbing death

The Latest on the stabbing death of a Denver woman. (all times local):



3:15 p.m.



Police say they've arrested a homeless man suspected in the murder of a woman in a downtown Denver loft.



Denver Police said Saturday that 40-year-old Terry Dunford was being held in the killing of Jeanna Leslie. The substitute teacher's body was found in her apartment overnight Tuesday after her ex-husband reported her missing.



Investigators say the 49-year-old victim had been stabbed multiple times and several knives with suspected blood on them were recovered from the crime scene.



A law enforcement affidavit says Dunford's wallet and other belongings were found in Leslie's apartment. Video surveillance showed the victim and suspect entering and leaving a liquor store together on Feb. 7.



11:30 a.m.



Police say they're searching for a homeless man in the alleged murder of a woman in a downtown Denver loft.



The Denver Police asked for public assistance in locating 40-year-old Terry Lane Dunford, who is believed to reside in the city's downtown area.



Dunford is wanted for first degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Jeanna Leslie, a substitute teacher whose body was found in her apartment early Wednesday. She'd been stabbed multiple times.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

