Alcohol considered factor in fatal car crash on Judge Orr Road

Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single car crash resulting in one fatality on Judge Orr Road early Saturday.

The crash happened at 9:20 a.m. on Judge Orr Road, one-mile south of Hwy 24. According to CSP, 23-year old Maddeline Bradbury of Calhan was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler southbound when she lost control of the Jeep and drifted to the right side of the road.

The driver steered to the left causing the SUV to rotate back onto Judge Orr Road and then went off the left side of the road. CSP said the Jeep rolled over two times before coming to a stop.

The driver was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the car where she was pronounced dead on scene. According to CSP, the front passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Alcohol is being considered a factor in the crash, but the crash is still under investigation.