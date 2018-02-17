Saturday Evening Weather: Warm and Windy, High Fire Danger

Today's Forecast:

Temperatures stay mild for the rest of your Saturday as skies stay mainly clear and winds get breezy at times. Winds stay strong tonight keeping overnight lows in the 20's and 30's. Warm and windy for Sunday with gusts near 60 mph at times for some areas. Highs will be in the 60's to low 70's with mainly sunny skies and high fire danger for nearly the entire viewing area. Avoid anything that could start a fire.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 32, High - 66. Mainly clear and windy tonight. Windy, warm, and mainly sunny Sunday with high fire danger.

PUEBLO: Low - 30, High - 70. Windy at times tonight. Winds get stronger tomorrow with warm temperatures and high fire danger.

CANON CITY: Low - 39, High - 67. Windy tonight and Sunday. High fire danger.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 29, High - 56. Windy tonight and Sunday. Temperatures stay mild.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 30's, High - Near 60. High winds tonight and Sunday. Warm temperatures and high fire danger.

PLAINS: Low - 30's, High - 70's. Breezy tonight and tomorrow. High fire danger.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 30's, High - 30's. High winds tonight/tomorrow. Warm with high fire danger.

TOMORROW OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Winds stay on the strong side for the week ahead, especially Monday and Tuesday. The next chance for snow will come Monday into Tuesday. Snow will develop over the mountains late Sunday into Monday and then try to push east towards the lower elevations later Monday into Tuesday. Accumulations look minor at this point, but could still cause some slow downs later Monday into Tuesday. That snow will come with colder air. After highs in the 50's and low 60's on Monday we'll drop into the 20's on Tuesday before warming back into the 40's by Thursday.