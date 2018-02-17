CDOT holds tire demonstration to prove what works best

On Valentine's Day, CDOT and an organization called MasterDrive held a demonstration at Foothills Ice Arena to showcase the importance of tire tread while driving in winter weather conditions.

The event was part of CDOT's Winter Wise campaign and featured a demonstration with three identical compact cars. Each car had different tires; low-tread, mud and snow, and snow tires.

First, starting side by side, the vehicles accelerated across the ice to demonstrate the improved control and traction offered by snow tires. The second demonstration had each car accelerate and then hit the brakes to show the stopping distance needed with each kind of tire.

It was no surprise that the vehicle with snow tires was the first to come to a complete stop.

According to CDOT, the rubber compounds in snow tires stay soft and flexible in cold weather and allow for better grip and braking capability. The compounds in tires like all-season actually harden in low temperatures, causing less grip on the road.

Even with snow tires,CDOT still recommends remaining several car lengths behind the vehicle ahead and driving slow in winter conditions.

“It’s incredibly important for drivers to prepare their vehicles and themselves to travel on snow and ice in the winter,” said Ronn Langford, MasterDrive Founder and President. “Snow tires and sufficient tread are crucial to driver safety, but motorists must also be trained to travel on winter roads. Driver safety is our number one priority at MasterDrive and the impact of training on overall safety is significant.”

To learn more and find helpful tips for winter driving visit CDOT's winter driving site at winter.codot.gov.