Homeless man sought in Denver stabbing death

DENVER (AP) -

Police say they're searching for a homeless man in the alleged murder of a woman in a downtown Denver loft.
  
The Denver Police asked for public assistance in locating 40-year-old Terry Lane Dunford, who is believed to reside in the city's downtown area.
  
Dunford is wanted for first degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Jeanna Leslie, a substitute teacher whose body was found in her apartment early Wednesday. She'd been stabbed multiple times.

