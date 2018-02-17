Homeless man sought in Denver stabbing death

Police say they're searching for a homeless man in the alleged murder of a woman in a downtown Denver loft.
The Denver Police asked for public assistance in locating 40-year-old Terry Lane Dunford, who is believed to reside in the city's downtown area.
Dunford is wanted for first degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Jeanna Leslie, a substitute teacher whose body was found in her apartment early Wednesday. She'd been stabbed multiple times.
Colorado Springs firefighters are responding to a reported explosion near the intersection of Vermijo Avenue and Prospect Street Friday night.
A Pueblo business is unable to operate after thieves swiped its main source of revenue: it's barbecue smoker.
The condition of an underpass in Pueblo that's a walkway for students on their way to school has parents upset.
