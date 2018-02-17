Fundraiser underway for Dep. Flick and other victims

A fundraiser is underway at Costa Vida on the northern side of Colorado Springs (122 Tracker Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80921) for fallen Deputy Micah Flick's family and the other victims in a shooting earlier this month.

Alyssa Mazzetti, who organized the event said it's a way to support the community and provide an example of the good in the community to children.

While Mazzetti didn't know the Flicks or the other victims in the shooting, she says she felt compelled to help out.

'I just figured you know it's a good way to bring everyone together its just a really powerful way to bring everyone together so why not try it,' said Mazzetti.

The fundraiser includes a silent auction with donations from businesses all around the area.

In addition, all the money from sales today at Costa Vida will go to the fund.

The fundraiser started at 10:30a.m. and goes until closing time at 9 Saturday evening.