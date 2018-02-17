Carjacking leads to car chase on east side of Colorado Springs

Just before midnight on Friday, a man's car was stolen from an apartment complex on the east side of Colorado Springs.

The theft happened on Murray, just north of Palmer Park.

According to police, just after parking his car, the victim was approached by a man with a gun who demanded the victim's car keys.

Police said the suspect fired one errant shot before taking the victims keys.

The stolen vehicle was spotted a short time later in the area of N. Academy and Union.

Police said they pursued the vehicle, but had to call off the chase for safety reasons.

No injuries were reported and the suspect has not been identified.