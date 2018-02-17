Quantcast

Hotel robbed using mailbox - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Hotel robbed using mailbox

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
FALCON -

Just before eight p.m. Friday night, Falcon police officers responded to a reported robbery at the Days Inn.

According to police, the hotel clerk reported that two males entered the lobby and struck him with a mailbox.

The two suspects took an unknown amount of money and fled in an unknown direction.

Officers recovered the ceramic mailbox used in the robbery. The clerk was transported to a local hospital with head injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?