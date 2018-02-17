Hotel robbed using mailbox

Just before eight p.m. Friday night, Falcon police officers responded to a reported robbery at the Days Inn.
According to police, the hotel clerk reported that two males entered the lobby and struck him with a mailbox.
The two suspects took an unknown amount of money and fled in an unknown direction.
Officers recovered the ceramic mailbox used in the robbery. The clerk was transported to a local hospital with head injuries.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Colorado Springs firefighters are responding to a reported explosion near the intersection of Vermijo Avenue and Prospect Street Friday night.
The condition of an underpass in Pueblo that's a walkway for students on their way to school has parents upset.
After the second day of competition at the Pepsi Center, Pueblo East is out to the lead in the 4A team state wrestling championships.
