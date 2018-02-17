Saturday Morning Weather; Bright...warmer...Windy at night

Today's Forecast:
A semi-permanent and broad ridge of high pressure in the Eastern Pacific...which meanders east then back west...for weeks, is meandering back towards us now, and that will give us a downsloping, compressional wind...which means very dry conditions for the weekend with an incredibly fast warm up, too. Saturday may be a little sunnier than Sunday, but Sunday will be incredibly warm, for February. Temps will likely be in the 60s at all lower elevation locations Sunday afternoon...with many around 70F! (Caveat: there may be fog, over snow-covered higher-elevation areas like Woodland Park/Tri Lakes, Sunday morning...ergo, partly sunny Sunday forecast.)
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 52, Low - 30. Sunny Saturday, warming up. Clear but windy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday and warm (66F).
PUEBLO: High - 58, Low - 25. Sunny Saturday, warming up fast. Clear but windy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday and very warm (70F).
CANON CITY: High - 57, Low - 29. Sunny Saturday, warming up. Clear but breezy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday and very warm (68F).
WOODLAND PARK: High - 45, Low - 25. Sunny Saturday, breezy, warming up. Clear but windy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday and mild (50F).
TRI-LAKES: High - 44, Low - 25. Sunny Saturday, warming up. Clear but windy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday and mild (48F).
PLAINS: High - 60, Low - 30. Sunny Saturday, warming up. Clear but windy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday and very warm (70F).
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 58, Low - 31. Sunny & breezy Saturday, warming up. Clear but windy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday, very warm (68F).
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Monday night in to Tuesday. They all look a lot alike lately...but the possibility is there for a few inches of snow with this. After an overcast and breezy day Monday, expect periods of light snow at night...ending Tuesday morning.
Colorado Springs firefighters are responding to a reported explosion near the intersection of Vermijo Avenue and Prospect Street Friday night.
The condition of an underpass in Pueblo that's a walkway for students on their way to school has parents upset.
After the second day of competition at the Pepsi Center, Pueblo East is out to the lead in the 4A team state wrestling championships.
