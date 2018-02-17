KOAA 5 Olympic Coverage: Saturday, February 17

KOAA 5 is your home for coverage of the Winter Olympic games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Here is a list of the events for Saturday, Feb. 17th:

1:00pm

BIATHLON - Susan Dunklee, who last year became the first American woman to climb a Biathlon world championships podium by taking silver in the 12.5km mass start, brings contender status to that event in PyeongChang.

CROSS COUNTRY - Team USA also could make history by capturing its first-ever Olympic medal in a women’s Cross-County event, as Jessie Diggins and Co. have podium potential in the 4x5km relay.

FREESTYLE - In Freestyle Skiing, Americans Jon Lillis and Mac Bohonnon join gold-medal favorite Qi Guangpu of China in men’s aerials qualifying.

6:00pm

ALPINE - Ted Ligety, already the only U.S. man with two Olympic Alpine gold medals, seeks a third in his specialty event, the giant slalom.

SKELETON - Jacqueline Loelling, 23, seeks Germany’s first Olympic gold in Skeleton a year after becoming the sport’s youngest female world champion.

SHORT TRACK - The Short Track venue should be electric as host South Korea boasts multiple medal contenders in the men’s 1000m and women’s 1500m events.

SKI JUMPING - In Ski Jumping, the men’s individual large hill final could see a duel between reigning world champion Stefan Kraft of Austria and defending Olympic gold medalist Kamil Stoch of Poland.

9:30pm

FREESTYLE - After sweeping the Freestyle Skiing men’s slopestyle podium in 2014, Team USA again brings multiple contenders to PyeongChang, including Gus Kenworthy (Sochi silver) and Nick Goepper (Sochi bronze).

ALPINE SKIING - In Alpine Skiing, Utah’s Ted Ligety – known as “Mr. GS” for his giant slalom dominance – seeks to join Alberto Tomba as the only back-to-back Olympic champions in the event (run 2).

