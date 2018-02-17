Saturday Morning Weather; Bright...warmer...Windy at night

Today's Forecast:

A semi-permanent and broad ridge of high pressure in the Eastern Pacific...which meanders east then back west...for weeks, is meandering back towards us now, and that will give us a downsloping, compressional wind...which means very dry conditions for the weekend with an incredibly fast warm up, too. Saturday may be a little sunnier than Sunday, but Sunday will be incredibly warm, for February. Temps will likely be in the 60s at all lower elevation locations Sunday afternoon...with many around 70F! (Caveat: there may be fog, over snow-covered higher-elevation areas like Woodland Park/Tri Lakes, Sunday morning...ergo, partly sunny Sunday forecast.)

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 52, Low - 30. Sunny Saturday, warming up. Clear but windy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday and warm (66F).

PUEBLO: High - 58, Low - 25. Sunny Saturday, warming up fast. Clear but windy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday and very warm (70F).

CANON CITY: High - 57, Low - 29. Sunny Saturday, warming up. Clear but breezy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday and very warm (68F).

WOODLAND PARK: High - 45, Low - 25. Sunny Saturday, breezy, warming up. Clear but windy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday and mild (50F).

TRI-LAKES: High - 44, Low - 25. Sunny Saturday, warming up. Clear but windy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday and mild (48F).

PLAINS: High - 60, Low - 30. Sunny Saturday, warming up. Clear but windy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday and very warm (70F).

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 58, Low - 31. Sunny & breezy Saturday, warming up. Clear but windy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday, very warm (68F).

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Monday night in to Tuesday. They all look a lot alike lately...but the possibility is there for a few inches of snow with this. After an overcast and breezy day Monday, expect periods of light snow at night...ending Tuesday morning.