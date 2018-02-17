Saturday Morning Weather; Bright...warmer...Windy at night

Today's Forecast:
A semi-permanent and broad ridge of high pressure in the Eastern Pacific...which meanders east then back west...for weeks, is meandering back towards us now, and that will give us a downsloping, compressional wind...which means very dry conditions for the weekend with an incredibly fast warm up, too. Saturday may be a little sunnier than Sunday, but Sunday will be incredibly warm, for February. Temps will likely be in the 60s at all lower elevation locations Sunday afternoon...with many around 70F! (Caveat: there may be fog, over snow-covered higher-elevation areas like Woodland Park/Tri Lakes, Sunday morning...ergo, partly sunny Sunday forecast.)
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 52, Low - 30. Sunny Saturday, warming up. Clear but windy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday and warm (66F).
PUEBLO: High - 58, Low - 25. Sunny Saturday, warming up fast. Clear but windy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday and very warm (70F).
CANON CITY: High - 57, Low - 29. Sunny Saturday, warming up. Clear but breezy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday and very warm (68F).
WOODLAND PARK: High - 45, Low - 25. Sunny Saturday, breezy, warming up. Clear but windy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday and mild (50F).
TRI-LAKES: High - 44, Low - 25. Sunny Saturday, warming up. Clear but windy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday and mild (48F).
PLAINS: High - 60, Low - 30. Sunny Saturday, warming up. Clear but windy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday and very warm (70F).
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 58, Low - 31. Sunny & breezy Saturday, warming up. Clear but windy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday, very warm (68F).
NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Monday night in to Tuesday. They all look a lot alike lately...but the possibility is there for a few inches of snow with this. After an overcast and breezy day Monday, expect periods of light snow at night...ending Tuesday morning.
A flight from Colorado Springs to Orlando turned violent last Thursday, when police say a pregnant and deaf woman was punched in the stomach by a man who complained about her service animal. To make matters worse, police said he also punched the woman's dog in the face, causing it to yelp. The chaotic scene was outlined in an Orlando Police report, which said the suspect in the case complained about the woman's Great Dane service dog, saying his wife was allergic and it too...
Two people were killed and three others suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash on Highway 83 in Douglas County Sunday afternoon.
Just after 8 p.m. Sunday night, Teller County deputies and Cripple Creek Police officers responded to a suspicious person call in the 1200 block of Highway 67 in Teller County.
Authorities say a man intentionally drove his car into a North Carolina restaurant, killing his daughter and another person and injuring several others.
