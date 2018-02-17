Quantcast

Saturday Morning Weather; Bright...warmer...Windy at night - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Saturday Morning Weather; Bright...warmer...Windy at night

Posted: Updated:

Today's Forecast:

A semi-permanent and broad ridge of high pressure in the Eastern Pacific...which meanders east then back west...for weeks, is meandering back towards us now, and that will give us a downsloping, compressional wind...which means very dry conditions for the weekend with an incredibly fast warm up, too. Saturday may be a little sunnier than Sunday, but Sunday will be incredibly warm, for February. Temps will likely be in the 60s at all lower elevation locations Sunday afternoon...with many around 70F! (Caveat: there may be fog, over snow-covered higher-elevation areas like Woodland Park/Tri Lakes, Sunday morning...ergo, partly sunny Sunday forecast.)

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 52, Low - 30. Sunny Saturday, warming up. Clear but windy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday and warm (66F).

PUEBLO: High - 58, Low - 25. Sunny Saturday, warming up fast. Clear but windy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday and very warm (70F).

CANON CITY: High - 57, Low - 29.  Sunny Saturday, warming up. Clear but breezy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday and very warm (68F).

WOODLAND PARK: High - 45, Low - 25. Sunny Saturday, breezy, warming up. Clear but windy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday and mild (50F).

TRI-LAKES: High - 44, Low - 25. Sunny Saturday, warming up. Clear but windy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday and mild (48F).

PLAINS: High - 60,  Low - 30. Sunny Saturday, warming up. Clear but windy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday and very warm (70F).

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 58,  Low - 31. Sunny & breezy Saturday, warming up. Clear but windy at night. Mostly sunny Sunday, very warm (68F).

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Monday night in to Tuesday. They all look a lot alike lately...but the possibility is there for a few inches of snow with this. After an overcast and breezy day Monday, expect periods of light snow at night...ending Tuesday morning.

RELATED LINKS:

Drive the Doppler Colorado Temperatures
7-Day Forecast National Temperatures
Weather Cameras Wind Chills
Traffic Wind Speeds
Closings and Delays Photos
Take 5 to Prepare Storm Safe
WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Man punches service dog, pregnant and deaf woman on flight from Colorado Springs

    Police: Man punches service dog, pregnant and deaf woman on flight from Colorado Springs

    Sunday, May 20 2018 7:13 PM EDT2018-05-20 23:13:57 GMT

    A flight from Colorado Springs to Orlando turned violent last Thursday, when police say a pregnant and deaf woman was punched in the stomach by a man who complained about her service animal. To make matters worse, police said he also punched the woman's dog in the face, causing it to yelp. The chaotic scene was outlined in an Orlando Police report, which said the suspect in the case complained about the woman's Great Dane service dog, saying his wife was allergic and it too...

    A flight from Colorado Springs to Orlando turned violent last Thursday, when police say a pregnant and deaf woman was punched in the stomach by a man who complained about her service animal. To make matters worse, police said he also punched the woman's dog in the face, causing it to yelp. The chaotic scene was outlined in an Orlando Police report, which said the suspect in the case complained about the woman's Great Dane service dog, saying his wife was allergic and it too...

  • Two killed in head-on crash in Douglas County

    Two killed in head-on crash in Douglas County

    Sunday, May 20 2018 9:19 PM EDT2018-05-21 01:19:10 GMT

    Two people were killed and three others suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash on Highway 83 in Douglas County Sunday afternoon.

    Two people were killed and three others suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash on Highway 83 in Douglas County Sunday afternoon.

  • Suspect shot, officers injured in Cripple Creek

    Suspect shot, officers injured in Cripple Creek

    Monday, May 21 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-05-21 15:54:57 GMT

    Just after 8 p.m. Sunday night, Teller County deputies and Cripple Creek Police officers responded to a suspicious person call in the 1200 block of Highway 67 in Teller County. 

    Just after 8 p.m. Sunday night, Teller County deputies and Cripple Creek Police officers responded to a suspicious person call in the 1200 block of Highway 67 in Teller County. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?