"420" Pizzeria serving up special story to customers

Don't let the name fool you...

Slice420 serves up pizza--not pot.

But marijuana is mentioned on the menu, along with the story of how the owners ended up in Colorado.

"I love the story," said first time customer Teresa Smith. "I would support them just for the story."

It's the story of 4-year-old Sophia, who suffers from Cerebral Palsy and daily seizures.

"At one point, Sofia was having up to 1,000 seizures a day. She was on four anti-epileptics," said her mother and Slice420 Co-Owner Stefany Patriarca.

She and her husband, Christian, sold their family pizzeria in Florida and moved to Colorado at the end of 2016, so they could get a medical marijuana card for Sofia.

"They had no doctors [in Florida] willing to sign for children at the time. Our daughter's life really depended on getting it now instead of later," said Stefany.

And a year later, life is completely different--with Sofia down to just several seizures a day, thanks to a THC infused oil.

"In Florida, they told her she wouldn't be able to communicate at all. Here, she passed a Toby trial--which is a tablet that reads her eyes," Stefany told News5.

"She's able to pick out activities and things she wants to do," she added.

They're all stories staff love to share--in between serving up a mix of italian and french cuisine.

"I'm able to encourage people and let them know about the stigma on medical marijuana and say 'hey it does work, I know this first hand,'" said Christian Patriarca.

"Or I can say 'listen, I know it's scary moving from state to state--but you can do it. You can do anything for your children."

As their customer base grows, so does their hope for Sofia's future.

"I have heard Sofia giggle once in her life--and that was just recently," said Stefany.

"It's not a milestone like typical children go through. We call them 'inchstones.' And every little inchstone is such a blessing," she added.

They say the real milestone will come when Sofia can tell her own story.

"We know that one day she will be able to talk--whether it's her voice or a machine," said Stefany, with tears in her eyes.

"We know that it's possible."

For more information on the pizzeria, and Sofia's story, click here.