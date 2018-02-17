Quantcast

Retiring District 11 Superintendent reflects on preparing for school threats

COLORADO SPRINGS -

The Superintendent of the largest school district in southern Colorado is retiring at the end of the school after nine years.

On the heels of yet another tragic school shooting, Dr. Nick Gledich of District 11 has seen it all. News 5 sat down with him after he announced his retirement to discuss what's changed, what's working and what needs to continue into the future for every school district.

Times have sadly changed since most parents were in school.

"We really didn't have to worry about stuff like this, we stayed together, we played, we had fun, teachers knew everybody, community knew everybody," Dan Marshall, a parent of two Coronado High School students said.

Now, kids are raised with lockdown and active shooter drills.

"I wish we were all risk free," Dr. Gledich said.

Superintendent Dr. Nick Gledich has seen the times change firsthand.

When he first took this position back in 2009, District 11 had to eliminate middle school resource officers because of the recession.

"Those resource officers that were left in our high schools did additional work in our middle schools to help support it, that was a change, that was something that impacted us," he said.

But that will change next year thanks to the mill levy passed in November as those positions will be filled once again.

"I think you have to continuously practice and talk about what you do in the time of crisis so that everybody is prepared," he said.

They've also focused on crisis plans, shelter in place plans, lockdown plans and monthly drills, but one thing he's particularly proud of is a special partnership with undercover officers from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

"If they can enter a building and not be stopped and make it all the way to the principal's office and not be stopped, they give the principal a yellow card or a red card and say, you've been compromised, let's talk," he said. "That's what you do to improve safety in schools, you find out where you're not."

Because at the end of the day, it's about making sure these students have a safe place to learn.

"You can never totally guarantee safety, but you need to make it your top priority," he said.

Superintendent Gledich plans to stay in Colorado springs after he officially retires at the end of June.

