Scores after day two of state wrestling championships

DENVER -

After the second day of competition at the Pepsi Center, Pueblo East is out to the lead in the 4A team state wrestling championships.

4A team scores

Standing Team Score
1 Pueblo East 150.0
2 Pueblo County 127.0
3 Windsor 115.0
4 Mesa Ridge 60.0
5 Greeley Central 56.5
6 Discovery Canyon 51.0
7 Canon City 49.5
8 Mountain View 49.0
9 Thompson Valley 47.0
10 Cheyenne Mountain 46.5

3A team scores

Standing Team Score
1 Alamosa 120.00
2 Eaton 85.0
3 Lamar 85.0
4 Berthoud 70.0
5 Pagosa Springs 69.0
6 Valley 61.5
7 Brush 55.0
8 Weld Central 54.5
9 Sheridan 49.0
10 Moffat County 49.0

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  

    The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals. The company said Thursday it is pulling back shipments of several varieties of wet canned Gravy Train , Kibble 'N Bits , Skippy and Ol' Roy brands. It said it is investigating how the euthanasia drug pentobarbital got into its supply chain and is focusing on a single supplier of a minor ingredient used at one manufacturing facility. Th...
    The condition of an underpass in Pueblo that's a walkway for students on their way to school has parents upset.

Can't find something?