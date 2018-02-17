Scores after day two of state wrestling championships

After the second day of competition at the Pepsi Center, Pueblo East is out to the lead in the 4A team state wrestling championships.
4A team scores
|Standing
|Team
|Score
|1
|Pueblo East
|150.0
|2
|Pueblo County
|127.0
|3
|Windsor
|115.0
|4
|Mesa Ridge
|60.0
|5
|Greeley Central
|56.5
|6
|Discovery Canyon
|51.0
|7
|Canon City
|49.5
|8
|Mountain View
|49.0
|9
|Thompson Valley
|47.0
|10
|Cheyenne Mountain
|46.5
3A team scores
|Standing
|Team
|Score
|1
|Alamosa
|120.00
|2
|Eaton
|85.0
|3
|Lamar
|85.0
|4
|Berthoud
|70.0
|5
|Pagosa Springs
|69.0
|6
|Valley
|61.5
|7
|Brush
|55.0
|8
|Weld Central
|54.5
|9
|Sheridan
|49.0
|10
|Moffat County
|49.0
