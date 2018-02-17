Injuries reported after explosion in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs firefighters are responding to an explosion near the intersection of Vermijo Avenue and Prospect Street Friday night.

The first calls of the explosion came in around 10 p.m.

Still unknown what’s going on. Was told “three booms” came from the house. We have been moved back about 100 yards. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/qTsvs5defB — Adam Knapik (@adamknapik) February 17, 2018

Colorado Springs police and fire reponding to an explosion with injuries. Trying to find out more info. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/Ctk7nIDMQJ — Adam Knapik (@adamknapik) February 17, 2018

Our photographer on the scene said there are injuries.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and we will update this story when we have more information