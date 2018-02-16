Quantcast

News 5 sits down without outgoing District 11 Superintendent Dr. - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

News 5 sits down without outgoing District 11 Superintendent Dr. Nicholas Gledich

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

The Superintendent of Colorado Springs School District 11, Dr. Nicholas Gledich, announced his retirement Thursday after leading the district for nearly nine years.

Gledich will retire at the end of the year.

Tonight, News 5's Lena Howland sits down with him to discuss the changes in the district during his tenure and what school security should look like moving into the future following the school shooting in Florida.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Weather closures and delays

    Weather closures and delays

    Friday, February 16 2018 8:33 AM EST2018-02-16 13:33:22 GMT

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  

  • Dog food is withdrawn over concerns about euthanasia drug

    Dog food is withdrawn over concerns about euthanasia drug

    Friday, February 16 2018 12:06 PM EST2018-02-16 17:06:45 GMT
    The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals. The company said Thursday it is pulling back shipments of several varieties of wet canned Gravy Train , Kibble 'N Bits , Skippy and Ol' Roy brands. It said it is investigating how the euthanasia drug pentobarbital got into its supply chain and is focusing on a single supplier of a minor ingredient used at one manufacturing facility. Th...
    The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals. The company said Thursday it is pulling back shipments of several varieties of wet canned Gravy Train , Kibble 'N Bits , Skippy and Ol' Roy brands. It said it is investigating how the euthanasia drug pentobarbital got into its supply chain and is focusing on a single supplier of a minor ingredient used at one manufacturing facility. Th...

  • Pueblo parent says drugs, feces were found on student's walk to school

    Pueblo parent says drugs, feces were found on student's walk to school

    Friday, February 16 2018 8:13 PM EST2018-02-17 01:13:12 GMT

    The condition of an underpass in Pueblo that's a walkway for students on their way to school has parents upset.

    The condition of an underpass in Pueblo that's a walkway for students on their way to school has parents upset.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?