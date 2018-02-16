News 5 sits down without outgoing District 11 Superintendent Dr. Nicholas Gledich

The Superintendent of Colorado Springs School District 11, Dr. Nicholas Gledich, announced his retirement Thursday after leading the district for nearly nine years.
Gledich will retire at the end of the year.
Tonight, News 5's Lena Howland sits down with him to discuss the changes in the district during his tenure and what school security should look like moving into the future following the school shooting in Florida.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
The condition of an underpass in Pueblo that's a walkway for students on their way to school has parents upset.
Harrison District 2 in Colorado Springs has decided to increase security and postpone a pep assembly at Harrison High School scheduled Friday.
