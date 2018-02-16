Pueblo restaurant temporarily closed, barbecue smoker stolen

A Pueblo business is unable to operate after thieves swiped its main source of revenue: it's barbecue smoker.

The item, belonging to Nana's House Cafe, is the heart of what this business is.

The owner, Wendy Samora, says since the smoker was stolen last week she hasn't been able to open the restaurant.

Without insurance kicking in for at least a month and some kind of assistance, there's a chance the cafe could shut down for good.

Samora said, "I'm devastated. I'm very heartbroken."

As of Friday, the cafe sat empty with a locked door and a sign that read "Temporarily Closed Due to Theft of Smoker."

"I've worked so hard to get where I'm at and to have somebody come along and take it away from you is just wrong."

Samora says her custom-made smoker was stolen from her home in Boone.

"Friday night I got home at 9:30. My smoker was on my truck. Eight o'clock Saturday morning I go out to start my truck and there's no smoker."

It's an item the restaurant uses every day.

"We not just do the barbecue here, but we set up the smoker too as a vendor so we have all these events coming up and we can't do them because we have no smoker."

The estimated worth of the smoker is almost $30,000.

"The smoker is what our business is. Without that we can't operate. We can't operate. We can't pay the bills that need to be paid."

While Samora says insurance will hopefully kick in in the next month she says she can't wait that long.

"I don't have 30 days. I have a business I need to run...we did find one in Texas, but of course we have no revenue right now to get that smoker because we can't open without that smoker...we're stuck between a rock and a big hard place."

Samora says she has filed a report with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. She asks that if anyone sees the smoker to please call 719-583-6125.

There is a GoFundMe page for anyone who would like to help Samora replace the smoker.