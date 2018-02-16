How to stop de-icer from corroding your car

All the salt-based de-icer crews put down to hopefully keep you from sliding around on the road could also be costing you money down the line.



When it builds inside your car, it can cause damage, which is why it's so important for you to clean your car as soon as you can.

"Once you really start to get rust, there's not much you can do to stop it," said Mike Reece, manager at the Maaco in Colorado Springs.

Reece says he's dealt with the effects of rusting first-hand on the cars that come through his auto repair shop.

"We've seen, since they started to use the salt products more corrosion on the vehicles than what we used to see in the past."

He added it can happen when substances like magnesium chloride seep into the frame of your car.

CDOT uses the de-icer on highways to get rid of slick spots when the temperatures reach 16 degrees, but they tell us they add a rust-inhibiting agent.

You might think you're getting rid of it by washing the exterior of your car, but what lies below can be just as critical.

"Most of it takes place underneath the car," Reece said. "So most people don't even notice it."

if you haven't had time to check the underside of your car, take a second to look at the front side. Specifically: the chrome grills.

if you spot some flaking, it could be a sign of a bigger problem.

"A good place to check is on the front of your car, on the chrome grills and if you look for some staining and rusting," Reece said.

"If you have it on the exterior of your car, then you're probably going to have it on the underside of the vehicle."

it's a warning that Reece hopes will resonate with drivers, starting with those that stop by this car shop.

"We'll definitely be washing the car more often, washing the undercarriage, making sure we get all that off of there," said driver LaDawn Ranniger.



"Especially after it snowed a lot so we that we can protect the under car."



It's important to note if the rusting progresses past a certain point, you'll be forced to replace that part.