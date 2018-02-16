Quantcast

How to stop de-icer from corroding your car - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

How to stop de-icer from corroding your car

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

All the salt-based de-icer crews put down to hopefully keep you from sliding around on the road could also be costing you money down the line.

When it builds inside your car, it can cause damage, which is why it's so important for you to clean your car as soon as you can.

"Once you really start to get rust, there's not much you can do to stop it," said Mike Reece, manager at the Maaco in Colorado Springs.

Reece says he's dealt with the effects of rusting first-hand on the cars that come through his auto repair shop.

"We've seen, since they started to use the salt products more corrosion on the vehicles than what we used to see in the past."

He added it can happen when substances like magnesium chloride seep into the frame of your car.

CDOT uses the de-icer on highways to get rid of slick spots when the temperatures reach 16 degrees, but they tell us they add a rust-inhibiting agent.

You  might think you're getting rid of it by washing the exterior of your car, but what lies below can be just as critical.

"Most of it takes place underneath the car," Reece said. "So most people don't even notice it."

if you haven't had time to check the underside of your car, take a second to look at the front side. Specifically: the chrome grills.

if you spot some flaking, it could be a sign of a bigger problem.

"A good place to check is on the front of your car, on the chrome grills and if you look for some staining and rusting," Reece said. 
"If you have it on the exterior of your car, then you're probably going to have it on the underside of the vehicle."

it's a warning that Reece hopes will resonate with drivers, starting with those that stop by this car shop.

"We'll definitely be washing the car more often, washing the undercarriage, making sure we get all that off of there," said driver LaDawn Ranniger.

"Especially after it snowed a lot so we that we can protect the under car."

It's important to note if the rusting progresses past a certain point, you'll be forced to replace that part.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Weather closures and delays

    Weather closures and delays

    Friday, February 16 2018 8:33 AM EST2018-02-16 13:33:22 GMT

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  

  • Harrison High School postpones pep assembly due to threats

    Harrison High School postpones pep assembly due to threats

    Friday, February 16 2018 1:47 AM EST2018-02-16 06:47:30 GMT

    Harrison District 2 in Colorado Springs has decided to increase security and postpone a pep assembly at Harrison High School scheduled Friday. 

    Harrison District 2 in Colorado Springs has decided to increase security and postpone a pep assembly at Harrison High School scheduled Friday. 

  • Dog food is withdrawn over concerns about euthanasia drug

    Dog food is withdrawn over concerns about euthanasia drug

    Friday, February 16 2018 12:06 PM EST2018-02-16 17:06:45 GMT
    The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals. The company said Thursday it is pulling back shipments of several varieties of wet canned Gravy Train , Kibble 'N Bits , Skippy and Ol' Roy brands. It said it is investigating how the euthanasia drug pentobarbital got into its supply chain and is focusing on a single supplier of a minor ingredient used at one manufacturing facility. Th...
    The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals. The company said Thursday it is pulling back shipments of several varieties of wet canned Gravy Train , Kibble 'N Bits , Skippy and Ol' Roy brands. It said it is investigating how the euthanasia drug pentobarbital got into its supply chain and is focusing on a single supplier of a minor ingredient used at one manufacturing facility. Th...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?