Counting birds at Florissant Fossil Beds

There is a bird count happening at Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument and the public is invited to take part. It happens Saturday. The National Park Service, the Audubon Society, and Friends of the Fossil Beds are collaborating on this project.

Counting birds is a good way to gauge the health of land. “We consider this as what we refer to as a citizen science opportunity,” said Park Superintendent, Michelle Wheatley. There will staff and trained volunteers leading anyone who want to take part. That may be counting, or leaning about native birds.

"Come out and have time with a subject matter expert to go out and learn to listen for birds and even if they don't see them they might hear them and learn to identify by sound and sight."