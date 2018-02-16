Quantcast

Counting birds at Florissant Fossil Beds - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Counting birds at Florissant Fossil Beds

Posted: Updated:
TELLER COUNTY -

There is a bird count happening at Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument and the public is invited to take part. It happens Saturday. The National Park Service, the Audubon Society, and Friends of the Fossil Beds are collaborating on this project.

Counting birds is a good way to gauge the health of land. “We consider this as what we refer to as a citizen science opportunity,” said Park Superintendent, Michelle Wheatley. There will staff and trained volunteers leading anyone who want to take part. That may be counting, or leaning about native birds.

"Come out and have time with a subject matter expert to go out and learn to listen for birds and even if they don't see them they might hear them and learn to identify by sound and sight."

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Weather closures and delays

    Weather closures and delays

    Friday, February 16 2018 8:33 AM EST2018-02-16 13:33:22 GMT

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  

  • Harrison High School postpones pep assembly due to threats

    Harrison High School postpones pep assembly due to threats

    Friday, February 16 2018 1:47 AM EST2018-02-16 06:47:30 GMT

    Harrison District 2 in Colorado Springs has decided to increase security and postpone a pep assembly at Harrison High School scheduled Friday. 

    Harrison District 2 in Colorado Springs has decided to increase security and postpone a pep assembly at Harrison High School scheduled Friday. 

  • Dog food is withdrawn over concerns about euthanasia drug

    Dog food is withdrawn over concerns about euthanasia drug

    Friday, February 16 2018 12:06 PM EST2018-02-16 17:06:45 GMT
    The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals. The company said Thursday it is pulling back shipments of several varieties of wet canned Gravy Train , Kibble 'N Bits , Skippy and Ol' Roy brands. It said it is investigating how the euthanasia drug pentobarbital got into its supply chain and is focusing on a single supplier of a minor ingredient used at one manufacturing facility. Th...
    The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals. The company said Thursday it is pulling back shipments of several varieties of wet canned Gravy Train , Kibble 'N Bits , Skippy and Ol' Roy brands. It said it is investigating how the euthanasia drug pentobarbital got into its supply chain and is focusing on a single supplier of a minor ingredient used at one manufacturing facility. Th...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?