Newest class of Pueblo Police Officers sworn in

A proud day for 11 men and women who became Pueblo Police Officers today.

Members of the 58th class of the Pueblo Police Academy received their badges Friday. The officers went through more than 500 hours of training preparing for various situations.

There were also special honors at the ceremony for the three deputies who have died in the line of duty in Colorado this year.

The newly sworn in officers said they are ready to protect and serve the community of Pueblo.

"Honestly, can't wait to get out there, these guys laid down their lives to serve their communities and i can't wait to do the same," said Joseph Cardona, Pueblo Police Officer.

"We had the command staff come in and talk to us about are you ok dealing with this, this is the reality this is what we chose to do and we just have to be prepared for whatever if thrown at you that's why they train us so hard for everything," said Kyanah Ramos, Pueblo Police Officer.

The officers will now spend four months field training with senior officers.