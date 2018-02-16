Salida Middle School students report inappropriate touching

A substitute teacher at Salida Middle School is in jail after several students told police he touched them inappropriately during gym class this week.

Police said 70-year-old Wayne Joseph Zulla is accused of touching students during class Thursday. Several girls and boys reported to police he was forcing girls to line up along the bleachers and was then touching them on their breasts, groin, legs and butt. The kids reported to school authorities as well as police officers that the teacher was having them do yoga stretches and other activities that they are not typically required to do. An arrest affidavit also said he only touched the girls.

Another student reported Zulla grabbed her breasts in a different incident back in December when she was alone in the kiln room while he was a substitute teacher for art class.

The principal called police and had Zulla escorted from the building. While talking to officers, According to the arrest affidavit, Zulla talked about aliens and told police he knew karate. At least one male student reported participating in a mock fight with Zulla and that he was injured as a result.

The full time gym teacher at Salida Middle School told police he had left Zulla a lesson plan that included running and dodgeball.

Zulla is currently facing charges of third degree assault, harassment as well as 11 counts each of child abuse, unlawful sexual contact, sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and sexual assault on a child.

The school sent a notice to parents immediately after the incidents were reported and held a question and answer session for parents with police Thursday afternoon.

School administrators said they are proud of the students for speaking up about the situation quickly and for feeling safe enough with school staff to be able to talk to them directly.

Zulla is being held on a $10,000 cash only bond. His next court appearance is set for Feb. 20.