Pueblo District 60 parts ways with First Student bus service

News 5 has learned Pueblo District 60 is parting ways this summer with First Student, the privatized bus company that started transporting kids for the district back in 2012.

Last school year, First Student wanted to raise bus rates 7-percent from the previous school year--which the district ended up paying.

For the 2016-2017 school year, the district dished out about $1.7 million for bus service. Dalton Sprouse, a spokesperson for District 60 says the actual rates this year (2017-2018 school year) will be around $2.1 million.

The district explored other options and decided to secure a new contract with Student Transportation of America. The estimated cost for bus service each year will be around $2.2 million. However, Sprouse says this was the best option for the money.

Sprouse says the district will see a new fleet of fuel efficient buses, which could save the district up to 25-percent on fuel costs. They'll also be operating a handful of suburban vehicles to transport smaller groups of students to and from activities.

Another upgrade---security.

"The buses will be equipped with 2-4 cameras and not only that, this will be much newer equipment and high definition video which we feel will help us," Sprouse said.

Sprouse adds parents will also have access to a new mobile phone app for Student Transportation of America to track their child's bus route in real-time.

First Student did not respond to a request for a comment related to their contract end date.

STA takes over bus service beginning July 2018.