Pueblo District 60 parts ways with First Student bus service

Colorado Springs firefighters are responding to a reported explosion near the intersection of Vermijo Avenue and Prospect Street Friday night.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single car crash leading to a fatality on Judge Orr Road early Saturday. The crash happened at 9:20 a.m. Saturday on Judge Orr Road is one-mile south of Hwy 24.
A Pueblo business is unable to operate after thieves swiped its main source of revenue: it's barbecue smoker.
Police say they've arrested a homeless man suspected in the murder of a woman in a downtown Denver loft. Denver Police said Saturday that 40-year-old Terry Dunford was being held in the killing of Jeanna Leslie.
