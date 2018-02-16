Quantcast

Colorado Springs school security leaders double check policies

The tragic Florida school shooting instantly has local school security experts double checking their own policies.

"It makes you re-think what you're and looking and just see that we have the right things in place," said Jim Hastings, who's the Director of Security for D-11 Schools.
In Colorado Springs D 11 schools, elementary and middle schools are access controlled by a video intercom system.

At the high school level, each main entrance is guarded by security officers and each campus provides it's unique set of challenges.

"In high schools we have a lot of interior and exterior doors and exits and making sure we have those secure where we limit access to a certain door or a couple doors," said Hastings.  "All of our high schools we have security guys at the main entrance to monitor that and then it's getting things out to the kids and staff, you know, be vigilant if you see a stranger in your building, don't open doors, you know some of our buildings have as many as 50 doors in them."

"You just walk in, security is posted up at the front so they can see who walks in and they can check out everyone if you're obviously not a student, they'll ask you what you're doing and then make you sign in and they look at your ID and stuff," said James Baucom, who's a Colorado Springs High School Student.

All of the students News Five spoke with for this story said they feel safe at their respective high school, but times are certainly changing.

"In a way I kind of do because I don't really know how to feel about people now, people are different now, you don't know what people are thinking," said Trent Daniels, who's a local high school student.

Colorado Springs D 11 schools have about 80 percent of its security officers who are armed, though that is a voluntary decision Hastings said.

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  

    Harrison District 2 in Colorado Springs has decided to increase security and postpone a pep assembly at Harrison High School scheduled Friday. 

    The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals. The company said Thursday it is pulling back shipments of several varieties of wet canned Gravy Train , Kibble 'N Bits , Skippy and Ol' Roy brands. It said it is investigating how the euthanasia drug pentobarbital got into its supply chain and is focusing on a single supplier of a minor ingredient used at one manufacturing facility.
