Homeless camp cleanup near downtown Colorado Springs
Grocery carts found within a homeless camp in Colorado Springs. (KOAA)
Volunteers with Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful and Colorado Springs Police Officers joined together to spearhead a cleanup at a homeless camp near downtown Colorado Springs this week.
Officers said they removed around 12 tons of trash and debris from the site, which was spread over several acres south of Las Vegas and west of Tejon Street. The crews filled four dumpsters with debris. More cleanups are planned throughout the city.
