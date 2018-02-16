Homeless camp cleanup near downtown Colorado Springs

With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals. The company said Thursday it is pulling back shipments of several varieties of wet canned Gravy Train , Kibble 'N Bits , Skippy and Ol' Roy brands. It said it is investigating how the euthanasia drug pentobarbital got into its supply chain and is focusing on a single supplier of a minor ingredient used at one manufacturing facility. Th...