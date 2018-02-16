Harrison and Sierra High Schools add extra security at school Friday

Things were quieter than normal at Harrison and Sierra High Schools Friday. Several parents opted to keep their kids home after School District 2 sent home notices Thursday evening alerting them to increased security at the schools due to an unsubstantiated rumor about violence.

The Colorado Springs Police Department also encouraged patrol officers to make themselves more visible around the schools as a safety precaution.

"When you do get those rumors or those concerns, or maybe a tip that comes in via Safe-2-Tell, we have to look through those and make sure that we're doing our due diligence and we want to communicate that to parents," said District Spokeswoman Christine O'Brien.

She said that school resource officers investigated the rumors and found that it got started by a misunderstanding.

"They were talking about Florida and then other kids overheard that and began to get scared and think they were talking about their current campus."

Colorado schools must take security threats seriously. Following the 2013 murder of Arapahoe High School student Claire Davis, state lawmakers enacted several new safety requirements for schools, including a mandate to train a Threat Assessment Team to look into any tips about school violence.

"Each district approaches it a little bit differently," O'Brien explained. "But they're doing a thorough assessment of that student, looking at behavior, previous, and current behavior, and their overall mental health and well being and involving the family."

While national tragedies like the Parkland High School shooting can leave students feeling vulnerable, O'Brien said administrators want them to talk through their fears and not keep their feelings bottled up.

"I think more teens are talking this time than ever before," O'Brien said. "They want to see policy changes and they want to know their schools are safe."

The National Association of School Psychologists has published a tip sheet for parents and teachers to use as a guide to help them start conversations with kids to help them process what's they're seeing on TV about the Florida shooting.