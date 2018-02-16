Quantcast

Prosecutors file motion to dismiss charges against Terry Maketa

EL PASO COUNTY -

Prosecutors have filed a motion to dismiss all charges against former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa following two failed trials.

"From the beginning, this has been a case that demanded transparency. An elected official was charged with misusing the power of his office, and that type of allegation especially merited scrutiny from the people of El Paso County," said Assistant District Attorney Mark Hurlbert, the lead prosecutor on the case. "Twice juries thoughtfully and carefully considered the allegations. While we are disappointed with the outcome, we respect their decision and appreciate the seriousness with which they dispatched their duties to the court as well as to their community.

The motion filed Friday afternoon came ahead of a status conference hearing that was scheduled to happen on February 27th.

Earlier this month, a jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the felony charges of extortion and conspiracy to commit extortion in a retrial. Maketa's first trial in July 2017 ended in a deadlock as jurors acquitted him on three charges but were unable to reach a verdict on the extortion and conspiracy charges.

Maketa was accused of extortion for allegedly threatening to terminate a multi-million dollar jail health care contract if the company did not fire an employee who supported a candidate for sheriff that Maketa had not endorsed. Prosecutors also allege he committed official misconduct by trying to get two sheriff's department employees marked on the Brady list, documents that identify officers who may have credibility problems, based on their support for Sheriff's candidates. 

Prosecutors also filed a motion to dismiss charges against former undersheriff Paula Presley.

