Mancuso gives us an all-access look at the Team USA house

Julia Mancuso tours one of the toughest places to get into in PyeongChang - the Team USA house. The tour concludes with Julia giving us an all-access look of the gear that Team USA wore during the Opening Ceremony.

Here is a list of the events for Friday, February 16th:

1:00pm

SPEED SKATING - At age 45, Claudia Pechstein of Germany could become Speed Skating’s oldest-ever Olympic medalist with a podium finish in the women’s 5000m.

CROSS COUNTRY - Martin Johnsrud Sundby of Norway and two-time defending gold medalist Dario Cologna of Sweden headline the field in the men’s 15km freestyle.

SKI JUMPING - Poland’s Kamil Stoch begins pursuit of back-to-back Ski Jumping golds in the men’s individual large hill event (qualifying).

6:00pm

ALPINE - American Lindsey Vonn, 33, could become Alpine Skiing’s oldest female Olympic medalist with a podium effort in the super-G.

SKELETON - The women’s Skeleton competition gets underway with runs 1 and 2.

FREESTYLE - Kiley McKinnon and Madison Olsen represent Team USA in the women’s aerials Freestyle Skiing event

FIGURE SKATING - With technical skills that belie his age, 18-year-old Nathan Chen is among Figure Skating’s most extraordinary talents. The Salt Lake City native, whose program features multiple quadruple jumps, brings podium potential to the men’s free skate against an experienced field that includes defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan.

10:35pm

FREESTYLE - In Freestyle Skiing, Devin Logan and U.S. teammate Maggie Voisin are medal contenders in women’s slopestyle. Four years ago in Sochi, Logan earned silver but Voisin, at age 15, had to withdraw after suffering an injury while training prior to the start of competition.

2:35am

ALPINE - Coming off a winning performance in the giant slalom, Mikaela Shiffrin looks to defend her Olympic title in women’s slalom. Austrian Matthias Mayer looks to fend off the "Attacking Vikings" of Norway in Alpine's men's super-G.

SNOWBOARDING - Team USA’s Lindsey Jacobellis, who memorably fell short of gold at the 2006 Games, eyes redemption in women's Snowboard cross.

FIGURE SKATING - Men’s Figure Skating begins with the short program as Americans Nathan Chen and Adam Rippon take on a deep international field.

SKELETON - Matt Antoine (2014 bronze) and John Daly lead the Americans in the final runs of men’s Skeleton.

