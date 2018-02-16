Lane closures along I-25 next week through Pueblo

Quantcast

PUEBLO -

Drivers heading through Pueblo will need to be aware of lane restrictions along I-25 next week.

The work is focused on the bridge along I-25 at US 50 B (Belmont Interchange). Traffic will be reduced to one lane starting on Monday night, February 19 through Wednesday night, February 21.

Lanes will be closed at 8:00 p.m. and will reopen at 5:00 a.m. and on Monday the southbound exit 100A off ramp will also be shut down. The work is part of the $10 million 4th Street improvement project which includes intersection renovation, signal replacement, resurfacing and bridge work.

The project started in July of 2017 and is expected to be complete by June 2018. Speeds through the construction zone will be 45 miles per hour. You can track projects online at the CDOT website.

