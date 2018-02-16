Quantcast

Rumors of possible threat causes concern in Widefield District 3 - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Rumors of possible threat causes concern in Widefield District 3

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
WIDEFIELD -

Reported rumors of threats to students have caused concern in Widefield School District 3.

Parents of students in the District received the following information via email on Friday morning, Feb. 16:

- With the current tragedy in Florida, there are many concerns with school safety around the state and country.  On the heels of that tragedy, there was a vague and unsubstantiated rumor associated with a neighboring school district. That same social media post was copied and shared on SnapChat with concerns of a similar threat in Widefield School District 3.  

We are working with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on this matter. We take all rumors of threats seriously, and we are making every effort to get to the bottom of this as quickly as possible.  All of the rumors again are unsubstantiated at this time.  
We feel strongly that all of our students and staff are safe, and our District Safety & Security team and school resource officers will be present throughout the day.

If you or your student has any specific (not rumored) information of a concern, we ask you to share it with law enforcement, school officials, or via Safe2Tell. Please help your student to avoid spreading rumors via social media and to step forward if they have any specific concern using the appropriate channels. 

We value and appreciate your support in keeping our schools safe and calm.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Weather closures and delays

    Weather closures and delays

    Friday, February 16 2018 8:33 AM EST2018-02-16 13:33:22 GMT

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  

  • Harrison High School postpones pep assembly due to threats

    Harrison High School postpones pep assembly due to threats

    Friday, February 16 2018 1:47 AM EST2018-02-16 06:47:30 GMT

    Harrison District 2 in Colorado Springs has decided to increase security and postpone a pep assembly at Harrison High School scheduled Friday. 

    Harrison District 2 in Colorado Springs has decided to increase security and postpone a pep assembly at Harrison High School scheduled Friday. 

  • Felony cases climbing in Colorado

    Felony cases climbing in Colorado

    Friday, February 16 2018 1:51 AM EST2018-02-16 06:51:06 GMT
    Felony case filings in Colorado grew by an average of 22 percent between 2015 and 2017Felony case filings in Colorado grew by an average of 22 percent between 2015 and 2017

    Prosecutors in Colorado have had to manage an increasing work load as felony case filings have grown by an average 22 percent in the last two years. The growth is straining funding for the criminal justice system in rural counties.

    Prosecutors in Colorado have had to manage an increasing work load as felony case filings have grown by an average 22 percent in the last two years. The growth is straining funding for the criminal justice system in rural counties.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?