Rumors of possible threat causes concern in Widefield District 3

Reported rumors of threats to students have caused concern in Widefield School District 3.

Parents of students in the District received the following information via email on Friday morning, Feb. 16:

- With the current tragedy in Florida, there are many concerns with school safety around the state and country. On the heels of that tragedy, there was a vague and unsubstantiated rumor associated with a neighboring school district. That same social media post was copied and shared on SnapChat with concerns of a similar threat in Widefield School District 3.



We are working with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on this matter. We take all rumors of threats seriously, and we are making every effort to get to the bottom of this as quickly as possible. All of the rumors again are unsubstantiated at this time.

We feel strongly that all of our students and staff are safe, and our District Safety & Security team and school resource officers will be present throughout the day.



If you or your student has any specific (not rumored) information of a concern, we ask you to share it with law enforcement, school officials, or via Safe2Tell. Please help your student to avoid spreading rumors via social media and to step forward if they have any specific concern using the appropriate channels.



We value and appreciate your support in keeping our schools safe and calm.