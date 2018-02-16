Join a great team of creative pros at the #1 station in Southern Colorado. KOAA5, the NBC affiliate located in Colorado Springs, is looking for a highly organized professional who loves to spread his or her creative wings. You will be part of an award-winning marketing team and live in one of the most beautiful cities in the world. You must be a leader, a branding expert, and a client advocate who brings a unique creative voice to every project. The Commercial Production Supervisor manages all of the production projects developed by the sales department. The work includes on-air spots, social marketing content, web video ads, promotional spots and much more.

The Commercial Production Supervisor must be detail-oriented and maintain a set production and approval processes. The perfect candidate must understand production workflow including the technical know-how for planning and archiving projects. You will oversee the creative services producer, and you will uphold deadlines and the quality of all materials produced.

This position is a rare blend of focus and imagination. The Commercial Production Supervisor acts as a creative consultant and provides unique and powerful ideas to help clients achieve their goals. In your heart you must be a storyteller who appreciates the impact of emotion and its effect on product affinity and purchasing decisions. Work in a collaborative and supportive environment where we watch out watch out for each other, and our clients.

Requirements:

-Use Adobe Creative Cloud and D-SLR-based equipment to create commercials from the ground up.

-Skilled in script writing, equipment setup, lighting, shooting, editing, still graphics, animation, color correction, voicing, audio finishing, spot mastering, and dubbing.

-Use project tracking software to receive, assign, and manage production orders from the local, regional, and national sales departments.

-Create production revenue estimates and monthly invoices for the commercial production team.

-Order and maintain production and post-production equipment.

-Regularly troubleshoot software and hardware issues (OS X experience is a plus). Manage the storage and organization of files.

Submit resume and video link to dreeve@koaa.com to be considered.

KOAA is an Equal Opportunity Employer

