Monument Town Manager's leave extended amid internal investigation

Monument town Manager Chris Lowe's paid administrative leave was extended in a unanimous vote at the town trustees meeting Thursday night.

The Monument Board of Trustees voted Pam Smith in as acting town Manager.

Lowe was placed on paid leave February 5th after Police Chief Jacob Shirk sent a memo to the Board of Trustees questioning his Lowe's professionalism and ability to run the city and police department.

All but three members of the Monument Police Department are represented by an attorney and according to Shirk, most fear for their jobs if they speak out against Lowe.

News Five requested a copy of the memo through the Colorado Open Records Act, but that request was denied.

Monument city manager and police chief placed on administrative leave

