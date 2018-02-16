Friday Evening Weather; Rapid Warm Up Coming...

Today's Forecast:
A semi-permanent and broad ridge of high pressure in the Eastern Pacific...which meanders east then back west...for weeks, is meandering back towards us now, and that will give us a downsloping, compressional wind...which means very dry conditions for the weekend with an incredibly fast warm up, too. Saturday may be a little sunnier than Sunday, but Sunday will be incredibly warm, for February. Temps will likely be in the 60s at all lower elevation locations Sunday afternoon...with many around 70F! (Caveat: there may be fog, over snow-covered higher-elevation areas like Woodland Park/Tri Lakes, Sunday morning...ergo, partly sunny Sunday forecast.)
COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 23, High - 52. Clearing up tonight...a bit breezy. Sunny Saturday, warming up. Mostly sunny Sunday and warm (66F).
PUEBLO: Low - 21, High - 62. Clearing up tonight...a bit breezy. Sunny Saturday, warming up fast. Mostly sunny Sunday and very warm (70F).
CANON CITY: Low - 25, High - 58. Clearing up tonight. Sunny Saturday, warming up. Mostly sunny Sunday and very warm (68F).
WOODLAND PARK: Low - 20, High - 45. Clearing up tonight...a bit breezy. Sunny Saturday, warming up. Partly sunny Sunday and mild (50F).
TRI-LAKES: Low - 20, High - 44. Clearing up tonight. Sunny Saturday, warming up. Partly sunny Sunday and mild (48F).
PLAINS: Low - 23, High - 60. Clearing up tonight...a bit breezy. Sunny Saturday, warming up. Mostly sunny Sunday and very warm (70F).
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 25, High - 60. Clearing up tonight...a bit breezy. Sunny Saturday, warming up. Mostly sunny Sunday, very warm (68F).
NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Monday Night in to Tuesday. They all look a lot alike lately...but the possibility is there for a few inches of snow with this one. After an overcast and breezy day Monday, expect periods of light snow at night...ending Tuesday morning. Maybe a few inches.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
Harrison District 2 in Colorado Springs has decided to increase security and postpone a pep assembly at Harrison High School scheduled Friday.
Four fingers and his left eye gone in a fireworks accident, Aaden Valdez was in a daze.
