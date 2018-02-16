Pueblo man thanks deputies and dispatchers for rescue

The Pueblo man who was rescued after crashing into a freezing Lake Pueblo and losing his dog thanked the deputies who saved him and his pet today.

50-year-old Bruce Kaufman was found wandering and lost in freezing temperatures on Sunday. He told deputies he crashed his Jeep and was looking for his dog, Pancake, who was swept away down the Arkansas River in the moments after the crash.

Deputies found Kaufman in the area of Hwy 96 West near the South Wildlife entrance. Sheriff's Communication Officers attempted to call the man to pinpoint his cell location but were unable to locate him, he then called deputies after receiving a text from them and gave his location before being disconnected. Deputies say they were eventually able to find Kaufman, who was walking in 14-degree temperatures, around two miles from Hwy 96.

Although he was cold and wet he did not suffer any injuries, he was treated and released to a family member.

Pancake was later found in the vehicle at the site of the crash unharmed. Kaufman and his dog were able to spend time with deputies and dispatchers to thank them for their work in rescuing them both.