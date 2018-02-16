Your Healthy Family: Don't let getting to the gym keep you from exercise

Too many times we use not being able to get to the gym as the excuse for not exercising.

Our story ties into heart health month and helping you get back on track if your resolution for perfect attendance at the gym has failed.

“I think too many times we use the gym as an excuse.” says Dr. Patrick Carter who specializes in family medicine at UCHealth Sunflower clinic in Colorado Springs. “I don't think we need gyms I think we need to do those things in our house that we do every day. Gyms are great to push ourselves and to have a facility to do it in but, it's not needed.”

Dr. Patrick also believes that what's good for his patients is good for him also. “You should start doing those things you used to do. For me, I was always able to do my age in push ups, and this year was a rude awakening that I wasn’t able to do it. I turned 54 in December and so I've been trying to get back to that now, because I was only able to do 47.”

Keeping your fitness goals manageable is the key to a sustainable start so you can build momentum says Dr. Carter. “It's looking at something and changing a little thing. If it's a little bit of a dietary change like cutting down on food, especially the bad food and cut it in half. If it's that little activity, then look at increasing the activity or doubling it. Whatever we do right now, if we're not there at that health point we should be then double it.”

No matter what goal you set the ultimate key says Dr. Carter is to listen to Yoda. “Do or do not, there is no try.”