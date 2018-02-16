Your Healthy Family: CDC report says flu vaccine more effective and believed

Overall flu vaccine effectiveness this season so far was 36%, that means the flu shot has reduced the risk of medically attended influenza-related illness by about one-third

A report released from the CDC Thursday about the effectiveness of this year's flu vaccine was a bit of good news, in what has been a brutal flu season so far.

Through early February of The 2017 - 2018 flu season, over 150 people have died in the United States. Dr. Gina Bamberger, with the UCHealth Primary Care clinic points out that sadly, “It's really important remember that every year people die from the flu, even healthy people is not unusual.”

While year in and year out, the elderly, the very young, and those with pre-existing conditions are most at risk, Dr. Bamberger says this year's flu is hitting hard across the board for a couple of reasons.

“This year's strains of flu that are circulating, there is the H3N2 which is a little more novel, we don't have as much natural immunity against it. The flu vaccine is only about 25% effective against that particular strain so we are going to see more and more serious complications like death and we are seeing that.”

Dr. Bamberger also emphasizes you can't get the flu from the flu vaccine, and it's still not to late for a flu shot this flu season. “We are still seeing new cases of the flu if you get a flu vaccine today within the next couple weeks you'll have better immunity, than if you don't get a vaccine.”