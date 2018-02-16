'Dreamers' left in limbo as Senate rejects immigration bills

The fate of hundreds of thousands of "Dreamer" immigrants remains in limbo, a day after the Senate rejected rival plans that would have spared them from deportation and strengthened the nation's border security.
Senators dealt President Donald Trump an especially galling defeat. More than a quarter of his fellow Republicans abandoned him and voted against a measure based on priorities he had spelled out.
Also defeated was a plan by a bipartisan group of senators. They offered a compromise that would have shielded the young immigrants and financed Trump's demands for money to build his border wall, though more gradually than he wants. Eight Republicans joined most Democrats in backing that plan, but it fell short after the White House threatened a veto and GOP leaders opposed it.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
Harrison District 2 in Colorado Springs has decided to increase security and postpone a pep assembly at Harrison High School scheduled Friday.
Prosecutors in Colorado have had to manage an increasing work load as felony case filings have grown by an average 22 percent in the last two years. The growth is straining funding for the criminal justice system in rural counties.
School District 49 is working to rebrand their district once again, hoping a name change could help recruit better teachers and leadership to the area.
