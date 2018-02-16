Quantcast

'Dreamers' left in limbo as Senate rejects immigration bills - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

'Dreamers' left in limbo as Senate rejects immigration bills

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

The fate of hundreds of thousands of "Dreamer" immigrants remains in limbo, a day after the Senate rejected rival plans that would have spared them from deportation and strengthened the nation's border security.
  
Senators dealt President Donald Trump an especially galling defeat. More than a quarter of his fellow Republicans abandoned him and voted against a measure based on priorities he had spelled out.
  
Also defeated was a plan by a bipartisan group of senators. They offered a compromise that would have shielded the young immigrants and financed Trump's demands for money to build his border wall, though more gradually than he wants. Eight Republicans joined most Democrats in backing that plan, but it fell short after the White House threatened a veto and GOP leaders opposed it.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Weather closures and delays

    Weather closures and delays

    Friday, February 16 2018 8:33 AM EST2018-02-16 13:33:22 GMT

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  

  • Harrison High School postpones pep assembly due to threats

    Harrison High School postpones pep assembly due to threats

    Friday, February 16 2018 1:47 AM EST2018-02-16 06:47:30 GMT

    Harrison District 2 in Colorado Springs has decided to increase security and postpone a pep assembly at Harrison High School scheduled Friday. 

    Harrison District 2 in Colorado Springs has decided to increase security and postpone a pep assembly at Harrison High School scheduled Friday. 

  • Felony cases climbing in Colorado

    Felony cases climbing in Colorado

    Friday, February 16 2018 1:51 AM EST2018-02-16 06:51:06 GMT
    Felony case filings in Colorado grew by an average of 22 percent between 2015 and 2017Felony case filings in Colorado grew by an average of 22 percent between 2015 and 2017

    Prosecutors in Colorado have had to manage an increasing work load as felony case filings have grown by an average 22 percent in the last two years. The growth is straining funding for the criminal justice system in rural counties.

    Prosecutors in Colorado have had to manage an increasing work load as felony case filings have grown by an average 22 percent in the last two years. The growth is straining funding for the criminal justice system in rural counties.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?