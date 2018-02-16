Public visitation to be held for Lt. Jim Downing

A public visitation for Lt. Jim Downing will be held today, Feb. 16, in Colorado Springs.
The Pearl Harbor survivor, Naval Officer, Author, and Springs resident passed away Tuesday at the age of 104.
Downing survived the attack on Pearl Harbor, and continued to serve in the Navy for 24 years before retiring to Colorado Springs.
He was also an author, and with his 2016 book, "The Other Side of Infamy," became the Guinness Book of World Records' oldest male author.
He is survived by six children, nine grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Shrine of Remembrance, located at 1730 East Fountain Boulevard in Colorado Springs.
