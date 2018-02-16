Friday Morning Weather: Dry And Chilly Afternoon, Weekend Looking Amazing!

Today's Forecast:

We saw light snow overnight that luckily stopped just before the main morning commute. Snow totals are coming in but generally we saw the most around Pueblo with a few 2 to 2.5 inch totals coming in through the morning. Colorado Springs saw just a few tenths in the center of the city with an inch if not a bit more towards the south side of the city. We'll be dry through the day and we'll try and warm up, but the cold air from overnight will prevent us from seeing too much warmth.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 39; Low - 24. Mix of sun and clouds today with an afternoon breeze. Clear skies and cold tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 43; Low - 21. Mix of sun and clouds today with an afternoon breeze. Clear skies and cold tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 44; Low - 26. Mix of sun and clouds today with an afternoon breeze. Clear skies and cool tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 37; Low - 20. Windy and chilly today. Staying windy but cold tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - Upper 30s; Low - Low 20s. Breezy and chilly this afternoon. Breezy again tonight and cold.

PLAINS: High - Upper 40s; Low - Low 20s. Fairly mild and breezy today with a bit more sun. Cold and a light breeze tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - Upper 40s; Low - Mid 20s. Breezy and mild this afternoon. Chilly and breezy tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

The weekend looks gorgeous through the area, just windy. A High Wind Watch is in effect through the Front Range just west of Denver stretching down towards the Palmer Divide and into Teller County. The lee side slopes around El Paso county will be pretty windy through the weekend but that wind will also help us warm up. Highs Saturday will be back into the 50s through the region and Sunday looks to be back into the 60s! We might have a snow next Monday night into Tuesday but our modeling is pretty unsettled at this point, so give us through the weekend to try and pin that down.