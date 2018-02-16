Quantcast

Weather closures and delays - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Weather closures and delays

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com. 

School Delays

Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38: 2 Hours Late

Monument Academy Charter School.: Closed. Per half day policy

The Vanguard School : Closed

Send photos to mypics@koaa.com or share via social media Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Check back here as News 5 will keep you updated on any road closures or school delays as the situation develops.

RELATED:

Latest First Alert 5 Forecast

Traffic conditions updates

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Harrison High School postpones pep assembly due to threats

    Harrison High School postpones pep assembly due to threats

    Friday, February 16 2018 1:47 AM EST2018-02-16 06:47:30 GMT

    Harrison District 2 in Colorado Springs has decided to increase security and postpone a pep assembly at Harrison High School scheduled Friday. 

    Harrison District 2 in Colorado Springs has decided to increase security and postpone a pep assembly at Harrison High School scheduled Friday. 

  • Felony cases climbing in Colorado

    Felony cases climbing in Colorado

    Friday, February 16 2018 1:51 AM EST2018-02-16 06:51:06 GMT
    Felony case filings in Colorado grew by an average of 22 percent between 2015 and 2017Felony case filings in Colorado grew by an average of 22 percent between 2015 and 2017

    Prosecutors in Colorado have had to manage an increasing work load as felony case filings have grown by an average 22 percent in the last two years. The growth is straining funding for the criminal justice system in rural counties.

    Prosecutors in Colorado have had to manage an increasing work load as felony case filings have grown by an average 22 percent in the last two years. The growth is straining funding for the criminal justice system in rural counties.

  • Parents push back on District 49's 14,000 foot name change

    Parents push back on District 49's 14,000 foot name change

    Friday, February 16 2018 1:54 AM EST2018-02-16 06:54:31 GMT
    School District 49 is looking to change their name to "Pikes Peak School District 49" this spring. (KOAA)School District 49 is looking to change their name to "Pikes Peak School District 49" this spring. (KOAA)

    School District 49 is working to rebrand their district once again, hoping a name change could help recruit better teachers and leadership to the area. 

    School District 49 is working to rebrand their district once again, hoping a name change could help recruit better teachers and leadership to the area. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?