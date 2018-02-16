With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.

School Delays

Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38: 2 Hours Late

Monument Academy Charter School.: Closed. Per half day policy

The Vanguard School : Closed

Send photos to mypics@koaa.com or share via social media Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Check back here as News 5 will keep you updated on any road closures or school delays as the situation develops.

RELATED:

Latest First Alert 5 Forecast

Traffic conditions updates