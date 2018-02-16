The Latest: US beats Slovakia 2-1 in Olympic hockey

College players have led the United States to an important 2-1 victory over Slovakia in group play at the Pyeongchang Olympics.



Ryan Donato scored two power-play goals and Troy Terry dominated with his speed.



Donato, who plays for his father Ted at Harvard, delivered the kind of offense USA Hockey wanted when it picked four NCAA players for its no-NHL Olympic roster.



Donato, Terry and American Hockey League scoring star Chris Bourque were all additions to the U.S. after the pre-Olympic Deutschland Cup in November, during which the U.S. struggled to score, particularly against Slovakia goaltender Jan Laco.

