The Latest: US beats Slovakia 2-1 in Olympic hockey

Harrison District 2 in Colorado Springs has decided to increase security and postpone a pep assembly at Harrison High School scheduled Friday.
Harrison District 2 in Colorado Springs has decided to increase security and postpone a pep assembly at Harrison High School scheduled Friday.
Four fingers and his left eye gone in a fireworks accident, Aaden Valdez was in a daze.
Four fingers and his left eye gone in a fireworks accident, Aaden Valdez was in a daze.
On Thursday, folks in Pueblo are rallying together to act as a voice for the voiceless. A group of animal lovers are hosting a protest calling for the maximum penalty for two men behind a recently discovered dog fighting operation.
On Thursday, folks in Pueblo are rallying together to act as a voice for the voiceless. A group of animal lovers are hosting a protest calling for the maximum penalty for two men behind a recently discovered dog fighting operation.
Colorado Springs Police released the name of the officer who shot and injured a man who they say approached police with a weapon after he barricaded himself inside a home off of N. Cascade Ave.
Colorado Springs Police released the name of the officer who shot and injured a man who they say approached police with a weapon after he barricaded himself inside a home off of N. Cascade Ave.