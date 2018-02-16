Counselor talks social media actions of students in Florida shooting

Mental health professionals are weighing in on the latest school shooting that happened in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday.

The focus is on students using social media as the shooter made his way through the school. Some counselors are calling the use of Twitter and Snapchat a natural impulse.

"It's just their go-to. It's how they communicate. It's how they respond to the world and so why wouldn't they in a situation like this? Because that's just kind of what they go to."

It's Dr. Mark Mayfield's explanation for why students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School took to social media as a shooter gunned people down Wednesday afternoon.

Mayfield said, "Because we've been so desensitized by social media, by video games, by these things, we lost that sense of urgency or connection to our bodies, the fight or flight that our bodies will kick off when we're in danger."

Students are no longer just focusing on getting out alive, but also getting the word out.

"I think it can be a distraction or coping mechanism."

The tweeting and recording is what some outsiders want. For others, it's a concern.

"The people that are hurting or dying are just something on a screen versus an actual human being which is sad."

Wanting to capture horrific moments like this is something Mayfield says isn't strange.

"I don't think we can equate it as either bad or good. I think it was just what it was and it's kind of where our culture is at this moment."

Mayfield does have advice for parents who are concerned on how their kids are using social media. He recommends getting some education first. From there, he urges parents to talk with their children and get their perspective on how and they might be using their devices in situations like this. ?