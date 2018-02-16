Botox services becoming more common at dental offices

It's a pretty common cosmetic procedure these days.

The setting, though, not so common--at least when patients first hear about it.

"I said, 'what?!' to be honest," said Brianna Wilkerson after learning West Mountain Dental, in Pueblo West, offers botox and fillers.

"This is the first dentist I've ever heard that does botox," she told News 5, after receiving her first ever botox injection.

Botox and dermal fillers have been added to the list of services offered by dentists all over the country.

"We kind of have an edge in that we're doctors of the face and the neck," said Dr. Arthur Abercrombie, who owns West Mountain Dental.

"So we know a lot of the musculature--and that's really what botox works on is the muscles," he added.

Dr. Abercrombie was certified through a botox course back in 2015.

"I was interested in it because I had heard there were some beneficial things in a lot of areas of medicine."

While we traditionally regard botox as a temporary, but also expensive solution to wrinkles and aging--its also being used to treat medical conditions.

"There's all kinds of areas--like TMJ, and clenching and grinding your teeth," said Abercrombie.

He tells News 5 he logged 30 hours worth of training, though certification courses can be completed in as little as 8 hours.

"I also got trained on therapeutic botox and dermal fillers, so that's kind of a lot more hours than the average person would give."

There are laws regarding the use of Botox by dentists in 27 different states--though Colorado isn't one of them.

In other words, dentists aren't required to have any special training before administering botox.

"They wouldn't be very smart to do that because if they ever had a bad result, it would be known that they hadn't had the proper training and they would get in a lot of trouble."

But Dr. Abercrombie says you should do your research before booking an appointment.

"I would ask them, 'hey, where did you get your training?' And ask them how many credit hours they've had and what kind of organization gave them the training."

At this point, most of his botox appointments are cosmetic-- but he'd like to see more people explore its medical uses--especially considering the toxin actually originated as a medical treatment.

"one of my patients was suffering about five migraines a week. I treated her and she said before I put down the needle, her headache was gone."