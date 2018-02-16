Multiple fundraisers happening this weekend benefiting family of fallen deputy

Multiple businesses are holding fundraisers this weekend to benefit those affected by the officer-involved shooting that left deputy Micah Flick dead and four others injured.

Costa Vida in Colorado Springs will be donating all of its profits from food and gift card sales to the families of Deputy Flick, Sergeant Jacob Abendshan, Deputy Scott Stone, and Officer Marcus Yanez Saturday.

Abendshan, Stone and Yanez were injured during the shooting while they tried to arrest the suspect.

Costa Vida will also host a silent auction at the restaurant, with all proceeds benefiting those families.

The restaurant is located at 122 Tracker Dr. in Colorado Springs and will be open Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan will host an afternoon event with proceeds from food and raffle prizes benefiting families of Colorado Springs Police and El Paso Country Sheriff Families as well as the innocent bystander, Thomas Villanueva, who was shot.

There will also be live music at the event, which runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The event is open to people of all ages.

Rita's Italian Ice is donating 15 percent of its sales Sunday to the Flick Family.

It will be open from noon until 10 p.m. Sunday

The business is located at 7866 N. Academy Blvd.

