Parents push back on District 49's 14,000 foot name change

School District 49 is working to rebrand their district once again, hoping a name change could help recruit better teachers and leadership to the area.

The district is looking to tack on the words "Pikes Peak" in front of School District 49, something they say, they wouldn't have to change the current design of their logo for.

But it's something that has Falcon parents fired up over.

"We are Falcon, we are Eastern Plains out here, we're not Pikes Peak," Janet McMonigal, a parent said.

"I just don't think that the name change is going to give them the success that they're looking for," Tyna Byrd, a parent said.

Many parents now asking the question, why try to fix something, that isn't broken?

"I'm a little disturbed about it to be honest with you," McMonigal said.

School District 49 hoping to rebrand based on the view they wake up to every day, in order to put them on the map.

"This proposal is built in part out of our experience when we go outside of Colorado Springs or outside of Colorado, we're trying to help people connect to our real community and our larger region," Peter Hilts, the Chief Education Officer for District 49 said.

Hilts says it's also a recruiting initiative.

"I get it, completely, and it's a good idea, completely," Byrd said. "You're trying to recruit really good teachers to make the district better and provide a better education which let's face it, everyone is concerned about education."

Keep in mind, the district already went through a major rebranding three years ago when they took "Falcon" out of the official name altogether. Its legal name is El Paso County School District 49.

"If we say Falcon District 49, even in the state of Colorado, people can't anchor that to a specific place," Hilts said.

Parents think it's not money well spent.

"We could use this parking lot over here to be paved, if it's my understanding the teachers have had a very small raise, not very much," McMonigal said.

But the school says with the logo staying the same, they don't have much of a price tag to show for it.

"We'll still be D49, we'll still be District 49 and we'll still use Pikes Peak prominently in our logo and so all of that kinda set us up to make this transition with very little cost," Hilts said.

The school board will discuss this on February 28th in a public work session but before that, they want to hear from the community.

They've put up a community survey, asking for feedback and have already received more than 1000 responses in three days.

