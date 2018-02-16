Pueblo parent says drugs, feces were found on student's walk to school

Quantcast

PUEBLO -

Parents are upset about the condition of an underpass in Pueblo where students walk on their way to school.

One parent said she's found feces and drugs around the underpass.

It's CDOT's responsibility to maintain the area. The organization said it has inspected the underpass in the last 60 days and CDOT ruled that it is clean by its standard.

"Please come down and see and clean it up," said Pueblo Resident Tara Swartz. "You walk past there and see your kids go through to get to school every morning, and see if they are happy coming home after walk through the vile mess that's down there."

CDOT added that there are occasionally issues there, and it's asking for help from law enforcement to take care of the problem.

Our News 5 photojournalist found trash, a baby seat and a mattress in the area on Thursday.

CDOT asks people who noticed messy areas like this to report them. Call (719)-562-5568 to report any trouble areas like these to CDOT.

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  

    Harrison District 2 in Colorado Springs has decided to increase security and postpone a pep assembly at Harrison High School scheduled Friday. 

    The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals. The company said Thursday it is pulling back shipments of several varieties of wet canned Gravy Train , Kibble 'N Bits , Skippy and Ol' Roy brands. It said it is investigating how the euthanasia drug pentobarbital got into its supply chain and is focusing on a single supplier of a minor ingredient used at one manufacturing facility.
