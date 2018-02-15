Nuggets make 24 3-pointers, beat Bucks 134-123

Harrison District 2 in Colorado Springs has decided to increase security and postpone a pep assembly at Harrison High School scheduled Friday.
There could be sweeping changes coming for those who take benefits for food around the United States, if President Trump's new proposal is approved by Congress as part of his fiscal year 2019 budget.
Following a News 5's story that aired last week, a Pueblo artist decided to change his mind about leaving his mural unfinished after it was vandalized.
Colorado Springs Police released the name of the officer who shot and injured a man who they say approached police with a weapon after he barricaded himself inside a home off of N. Cascade Ave.
