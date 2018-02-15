County extends health plan benefits to family of Micah Flick

El Paso County voted to extend health benefits for the family of fallen deputy Micah Flick Thursday night.
Under current policy, those benefits end the month when an employee stops being an employee. However, the County's Health Plan Trust Board voted to extend healthcare, dental and vision benefits for his family for a a full year.
Flick was killed on February 5 after he and three other law enforcement officers were injured while trying to arrest a man suspected of auto theft. An innocent bystander was also shot and seriously injured in the exchange.
In an news release, County Commissioner Board President Darryl Glenn said the county worked quickly to change the policy to help Flick's family.
“I really want to stress that staff began working immediately after the tragic loss of Deputy Flick to ensure that all legal and regulatory requirements were met to make sure that we could get this done quickly and right.” Glenn said.
Flick's family will receive benefits through Workers Compensation Insurance, which are tax free and typically amount to about two-thirds of the salary of the employee.
