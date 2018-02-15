The Knierims share their proposal story

Figure skating duo Alexa and Chris Knierim celebrated Valentine's Day competing for Team USA in Pyeongchang, but their love story got started far before they helped Team USA take home a bronze medal in team figure skating.

The couple, who call Colorado Springs home, shared the story behind the creative way Chris popped the question to Alexa.

Chris decided he would use their cats to help ask her to be his bride.

"I have put dresses on Scarlett in the past," Alexa said. "I could see her run in, and she was white. She is a grey cat and I turned to her and said what do you have on? And i started crying and then i looked up and he was there, and the whole family had known before and it was perfect."

They had been married for two years before they competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics.