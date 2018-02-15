Quantcast

Fountain Police, El Paso County deputies bust illegal marijuana grow

Authorities seized 100 marijuana plants, more than five pounds of refined marijuana, two guns after officers busted an illegal marijuana grow Thursday.

El Paso County deputies and Fountain Police arrested 52-year-old Rafael Liriano after searching a home in the 300 block of S. Race St. in Fountain.

On that property, police said they found two separate grows. One was in a detached garage, with 85 plants inside. The other was inside the house's family room, with 15 plants inside.

Liriano was arrested without incident on suspicion of felony cultivation and distribution of marijuana. He was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on a  $10,000.00 bond.

